On the Rise with Calamos Investments: How concerned should you be about inflation?

On the Rise with Calamos Investments
Posted: / Updated:

Anna Davlantes and John Koudounis, CEO, Calamos Investments

John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna to talk about the rise in inflation, why he believes inflation is here to stay for a while, supply chain constraints that are impacting the economy, some fixed income substitutes, what you should know about closed-end funds, when the Federal Reserve might begin tapering and the resiliency of the stock market.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

On the Rise with Calamos Investments
Calamos

On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.

Popular