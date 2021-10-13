On the Rise with Calamos Investments: How concerned should you be about inflation?

John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna to talk about the rise in inflation, why he believes inflation is here to stay for a while, supply chain constraints that are impacting the economy, some fixed income substitutes, what you should know about closed-end funds, when the Federal Reserve might begin tapering and the resiliency of the stock market.
On the Rise with Calamos Investments
On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.