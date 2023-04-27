Matt Freund, the Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Calamos Investments, joins Anna Davlantes, in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters, to discuss where this “recession” we’ve heard so much about is and to break down how the market looks after Q1. Then, listen in while Matt shares what he likes, investment wise, in this volatile environment.
On The Rise with Calamos Investments – Financial Insights: Where is this recession we've heard so much about?
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
