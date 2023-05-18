John Campbell, Chief Wealth Strategist with Calamos Wealth Management, joins Anna Davlantes, in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters, to break down the “Three Bucket” Financial Framework, remind young investors that time in the market is more important than timing the market, and to offer practical advice to our listeners who may be thinking about relocating to a different states when they retire before they make the move.

