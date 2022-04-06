Joe Nader is the Head of Calamos Wealth Management. He joined Anna Davlantes, filling in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the growth of millennial involvement in stocks and bonds, what trends he is seeing in wealth management, and why it’s important to start investing when you’re young.
What financial trends should you be aware of?
Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
PHOTO: Anna Davlantes and Joe Nader from Calamos Investments (Photo Courtesy of Curtis Koch)
