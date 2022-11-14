John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna Davlantes in for John Williams to share his post election observations and makes a point to mention that this country is extremely divided and how this division effects our markets. John also shares some insight on how the inflation will effect our pockets this holiday season, the unemployment numbers as a whole, and what the Federal Reserve is up to next. To close out the conversation, John Koudounis shares some of the advice he shares to his clients on a daily basis.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction