Matt Freund is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Calamos Investments. He joins Anna Davlantes, filling in for John Williams, to share a broad overview of the economy at this point in Q4 and what to look forward to in Q1 of 2023. Listen in while Matt gives us insight on where inflation will go from here, what the Fed is up to and what sources of income are attractive now.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction