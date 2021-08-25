On the Rise with Calamos Investments: The importance of staying in the market

BANGKOK (AP) — Four Thai police officers charged with murder in connection with the deadly shakedown of a suspected drug dealer in custody were arrested Wednesday after a video clip of the incident shared on social media caused a public furor.

Three other officers were still being sought in connection with the Aug. 5 incident at their police station in the province of Nakhon Sawan, north of Bangkok, said police Col. Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman. They include a police colonel with the nickname “Jo Ferrari” because of his collection of expensive sports cars, Thai media reported.