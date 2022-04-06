John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna Davlantes in for Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the stock market reaction to what is happening with Russia and Ukraine, provides reasoning for huge volatility in the markets, gas prices and where they are going, company’s growth, expansion and more.
On The Rise with Calamos Investments – Financial Insights: CEO of Calamos talks gas prices and where they are going
by: Curtis Koch
CEO of Calamos Investments, John Koudounis
Chicago's Afternoon News
On the Rise with Calamos Investments
On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.