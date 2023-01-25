John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna Davlantes to discuss his 2023 predictions on the economy, whether we are headed for a recession, and if small businesses are holding up the labor market.
On The Rise with Calamos Investments – Financial Insights: Calamos’ CEO predictions on the 2023 economy
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
On the Rise with Calamos Investments
On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.