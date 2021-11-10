On the Rise with Calamos Investments: Why investors should not panic about inflation

(NEXSTAR) – Booster shots against COVID-19 are now available for millions of Americans, but does that mean you need to get one to be considered fully vaccinated?

Qualifying as fully vaccinated is important because it can be required to travel, attend large events, or get access to indoor businesses without a recent COVID-19 test. Also, companies with more than 100 employees are requiring workers to be fully vaccinated or submit to routine testing, thanks to a new OSHA regulation.