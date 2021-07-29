No one comes between you and your beer at District Brew Yards

Steve Soble, founder of Burnt City Brewing and District Brew Yards, joins Anna to tell us why he started District Brew Yards, a a collective brewery housing 4 breweries, on Ashland in the Chicago Brewing District. Steve talks about the breweries at District Brew Yards, how they managed business during the pandemic, some of the beers that are offered at District Brew Yards, how their dog-friendly patio helped them out during COVID, the food offered by Lillie’s Q, how the “poor your own beer” concept works and why it’s a great place to try a bunch of different styles of beers.

