My Block, My Hood, My City founder Jahmal Cole: ‘Stop killing Black people and we’ll stop protesting the institutional murder of Black people by authority’

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: Jahmal Cole, founder, My Block, My Hood, My City attends the 2016 “Tina Brown Live Media’s American Justice Summit” at Gerald W. Lynch Theatre on January 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Jahmal Cole, founder of CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, joins Anna to talk about his reaction after the Kentucky attorney general announced that none of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death would be charged with her killing. On Saturday, My Block, My Hood, My City will be holding a rally for justice and raising funds for black women-led, and black girls-serving orgs.