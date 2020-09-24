Jahmal Cole, founder of CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, joins Anna to talk about his reaction after the Kentucky attorney general announced that none of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death would be charged with her killing. On Saturday, My Block, My Hood, My City will be holding a rally for justice and raising funds for black women-led, and black girls-serving orgs.
My Block, My Hood, My City founder Jahmal Cole: ‘Stop killing Black people and we’ll stop protesting the institutional murder of Black people by authority’
