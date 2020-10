Chevy Humphrey, who was recently named the new president and CEO of the Museum of Science and Industry, joins Matt Bubala to talk about what she’s looking forward to when she starts her work at the museum, the change she would like to bring to the MSI, how they will handle the challenge of running a museum amid the coronavirus pandemic, the possibility of being neighbors with the Obama Presidential Center and leaving Arizona for her job at the MSI.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction