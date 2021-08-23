Money Mondays: Inflation and how it affects you

Anna Davlantes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bill Lymangood of the Lymangood Group at Morgan Stanley live in studio

On this edition of Monday Monday’s WGN Radio’s Anna Davlantes is joined by Bill Lymangood of the Lymangood Group at Morgan Stanley to talk about inflation and how it affects you. To learn more go to advisor.morganstanley.com.

Anna Davlantes
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform.

