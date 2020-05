A florists shows a small pot with a plant and the words ‘Happy Mothers Day’ written on it, in a flower shop in Merbes-Le-Chateau, Belgium, on May 9, 2020. – Belgium is in its eighth week of confinement. On May 10, Belgium will celebrate Mother’s Day. This weekend marks the end of stage 1A of the deconfinement plan in the ongoing corona virus crisis. On May 11, all shops can reopen and more people can return to work. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)