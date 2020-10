CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Visitors arrive at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago 27 April, 2005. Some of the museum’s prized exhibits include: Sue, billed as the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil skeleton to date, a large taxidermy collection featuring many large animals, including two prized African elephants, and the infamous Lions of Tsavo featured in the 1996 movie “The Ghost and the Darkness.” AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Jingmai O’Connor, the new associate curator of fossil reptiles at the Field Museum, joins guest host Matt Bubala to talk about what her new position entails, her reputation as a ‘punk rock’ paleontologist, the amount of time she will spend working at the Field Museum, how much time she’s spent in Chicago after growing up in California and how she is not really a DJ, but rather a scientist with a playlist.