Marquette Bank Giving Tuesday: Toy Box Connection wants every child to receive the gift of a toy this holiday season

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Michelle Maxia, Director, Toy Box Connection, joins Anna on this Giving Tuesday to talk about what Toy Box Connection does, how their efforts are year-long, their goal to make sure every child gets a toy this holiday season, how much they count on the community to support their mission, and the best way to help during this time of giving. You can make a donation here and check out their Amazon Wish List here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular