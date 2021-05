MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives overcame years of resistance in approving medical marijuana legislation on Thursday, voting after two days of long and emotional debate in which key Republican lawmakers described switching sides in favor of the proposal.

Representatives voted 68-34 to pass the bill, which would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The bill now returns to the Alabama Senate to settle differences or be sent to a conference committee.