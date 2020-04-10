Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyansky: “We should have a lot of compassion for ourselves at this time”

Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyanksy joins Anna to discuss how nutrition is so important in keeping your immunity up and how Lifeway Kefir helps with immunity. Julie also talks about how Lifeway can help keep your family healthy and what the company is doing to keep employees safe amid the coronavirus crisis.
Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:
Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Click for more.)