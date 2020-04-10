Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyansky: “We should have a lot of compassion for ourselves at this time”

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 12: Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky speaks during Founded By Women on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson during the second day of Wellness Your Way Festival at the Duke Energy Convention Center on October 12, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival )

Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyanksy joins Anna to discuss how nutrition is so important in keeping your immunity up and how Lifeway Kefir helps with immunity. Julie also talks about how Lifeway can help keep your family healthy and what the company is doing to keep employees safe amid the coronavirus crisis.





