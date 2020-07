This image made from Monday, May 25, 2020, video provided by Christian Cooper shows Amy Cooper with her dog calling police at Central Park in New York. A video of a verbal dispute between Amy Cooper, walking her dog off a leash and Christian Cooper, a black man bird watching in Central Park, is sparking accusations of racism. (Christian Cooper via AP)

Karen Christman Serfass joins Anna to talk about her Facebook Group, Karens United, which is trying stop the trend of using the name Karen to describe someone who is entitled and often is caught on video behaving poorly.