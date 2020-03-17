Juanita Ingram: How my family dealt with the coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan

Juanita Ingram currently lives in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Juanita was recently quarantined in Taiwan with her family for 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak. She joins the Anna Dalvantes show to reflect on what life was like under quarantine with her family and social distancing. She says that life was hard at first, but she eventually looked at the situation like a staycation with her family. To read more about Juanita’s journey with her family, visit her Facebook page.

