Journalist Carol Marin: ‘When 9/11 happened, for a brief moment, this divided, politically polarized country was momentarily united’

394513 01: People mourn the victims of the World Trade Center disaster outside a special memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral September 16, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Carol Marin, Co-Director, DePaul Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence, former political editor, NBC5, former contributor, WTTW Chicago Tonight, joins Anna to share her memories of being a witness to the tragic events of 9/11 in New York City, what kids today know about 9/11, and how she now teaches young journalist students to cover such an event. Carol also talks about the current media climate and what encourages her about the future.

