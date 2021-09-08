Carol Marin, Co-Director, DePaul Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence, former political editor, NBC5, former contributor, WTTW Chicago Tonight, joins Anna to share her memories of being a witness to the tragic events of 9/11 in New York City, what kids today know about 9/11, and how she now teaches young journalist students to cover such an event. Carol also talks about the current media climate and what encourages her about the future.
Journalist Carol Marin: ‘When 9/11 happened, for a brief moment, this divided, politically polarized country was momentarily united’
