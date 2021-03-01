Join Patrick Elwood for a (Virtual) St. Patrick’s Day Party to benefit Pat Mac’s Pack!

Patrick Elwood joined Anna to talk about hosting the Pat Mac’s Pack Virtual St Patrick’s Day Party on Friday March 5th, starting at 7pm.

This virtual program will bring the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day to your home, while raising critical funds that will enable our organization to continue supporting families battling pediatric cancer and vital research at Lurie Children’s Hospital. It’ll feature Irish music, comedy, a raffle and live paddle raise. Registration is only $20 and still available here: https://www.betterunite.com/patmacspack-virtualevent

About Pat Mac’s Pack:

During Patrick McNamara’s 11-year battle with brain tumors, his family, friends and neighbors would often join together as “Pat Mac’s Pack” to participate in events that raised funds for pediatric brain tumor research and Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. After passing away at the age of 13, Patrick’s family and friends committed to continue to fight in his honor – incorporating Pat Mac’s Pack, Inc. as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in 2014. Their mission is to raise funds for pediatric brain tumor research and provide financial assistance to young cancer patients and families. Every dime we raise goes to the fight.

Who is Pat Mac?

Patrick McNamara was a selfless, fun loving child who never let the diagnosis of a brain tumor burden him or prevent him from living life to the fullest. In Pat’s 13 years of life, he endured more than 15 brain surgeries, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments that made him lose his hair, a portion of his hearing and occasionally his energy – but never his winning spirit and love for family and friends.