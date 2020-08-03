Is violence a contagious disease?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 22: Crime scene tape remains on a fence near the Rhodes funeral home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on July 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. At least 15 people were shot yesterday during a funeral at the funeral home. More than 2000 people have been injured and more than 400 have been killed in Chicago so far this year. Today President Trump said he was planning to send several hundred federal agents to the city to help curtail the violence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Gary Slutkin, physician, epidemiologist, infectious disease control specialist, formerly the Chief of Intervention Development at the World Health Organization and currently the Founder and CEO of Cure Violence Global, joins Anna to talk about the similarities between violence and an infectious disease, what can be done in Chicago now that two epidemics are overlapping, why violence interruption has been successful and the rising cases of coronavirus in Chicago and the state of Illinois.


