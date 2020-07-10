Listen Now
Is it time to remove Chicago police from schools?

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 28: Chicago Police Sgt. Alan Lasch watches as students arrive at Laura Ward Elementary School on the Westside on August 28, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Lasch was posted at the school along with other police officers and city workers to provide “safe passage” to students walking to the school. The Safe Passage program was started because parents were worried about their childrens safety while they walked to school across gang boundaries after the city closed 49 elementary schools and moved the students to nearby schools. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Resty Fufunan of the group CPS Alumni for Abolition joins Anna to talk about their effort to terminate the Chicago Public Schools contract with the Chicago Police Department. The group believes the resources used for CPD could be better used for social workers, librarians, nurses, speech-language pathologists and mental health counselors. Anna also takes your calls. Anna also talks with our police expert Pete “Sgt. Pete” Koconis about problems with the home monitoring system including people cutting off their monitors.

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
