Is it time to remove Chicago police from schools?

Resty Fufunan of the group CPS Alumni for Abolition joins Anna to talk about their effort to terminate the Chicago Public Schools contract with the Chicago Police Department. The group believes the resources used for CPD could be better used for social workers, librarians, nurses, speech-language pathologists and mental health counselors. Anna also takes your calls. Anna also talks with our police expert Pete “Sgt. Pete” Koconis about problems with the home monitoring system including people cutting off their monitors.
