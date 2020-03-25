Listen Now
Roe Conn

Is ibuprofen dangerous for COVID-19 patients? Dr. Steve Salzman explains

Anna Davlantes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo shows tablets of ibuprofen in New York. A study released on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 found that over-the-counter pills worked as well as opioids at reducing severe pain for emergency room patients with broken bones and sprains. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

This afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened to shut down the city’s parks and the entire lakefront if people continue to disregard social distancing guidelines to prevent further transmission of COVID-19. Dr. Steve Salzman, chief medical officer of Green Care Medical, joins the Anna Davlantes show to discuss the latest news from the coronavirus outbreak. He explains what scientists do and don’t know about the virus so far and gives his medical opinion on whether people should or shouldn’t take ibuprofen to treat symptoms of COVID-19.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular