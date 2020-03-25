Is ibuprofen dangerous for COVID-19 patients? Dr. Steve Salzman explains

This afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened to shut down the city’s parks and the entire lakefront if people continue to disregard social distancing guidelines to prevent further transmission of COVID-19. Dr. Steve Salzman, chief medical officer of Green Care Medical, joins the Anna Davlantes show to discuss the latest news from the coronavirus outbreak. He explains what scientists do and don’t know about the virus so far and gives his medical opinion on whether people should or shouldn’t take ibuprofen to treat symptoms of COVID-19.
