Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia on Chicago easing restrictions on indoor bars and restaurants: ‘It’s a step in the right direction and every little bit helps’

LAGRANGE, ILLINOIS – MAY 29: Diners eat lunch on the sidewalk in front of Casa Margarita restaurant on May 29, 2020 in LaGrange, Illinois. Phase 3 of Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan began today with limited reopening’s of some businesses as a step toward restoring normal life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diner’s must eat outside as restaurants are not yet allowed to have patrons inside their establishments. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)