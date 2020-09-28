Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia on Chicago easing restrictions on indoor bars and restaurants: ‘It’s a step in the right direction and every little bit helps’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, ILLINOIS – MAY 29: Diners eat lunch on the sidewalk in front of Casa Margarita restaurant on May 29, 2020 in LaGrange, Illinois. Phase 3 of Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan began today with limited reopening’s of some businesses as a step toward restoring normal life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diner’s must eat outside as restaurants are not yet allowed to have patrons inside their establishments. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Illinois Restaurant Association president & CEO Sam Toia joins Anna to talk about Mayor Lightfoot announcing that she’s easing restrictions on indoor bars and restaurants.

Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
