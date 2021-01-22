Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

How worried should we be about the new strain of COVID?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a syringe with vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as residents who are over 85 years old and do not live in a nursing home are vaccinated, in Drammen, Norway, on January 21, 2021. – 150 people and about 40 health care workers received their first vaccination and were helped by around 35 employees from various companies in the municipality. (Photo by Ole Berg-Rusten / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by OLE BERG-RUSTEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about the severity of the new strains of COVID-19, if there is a noticeable difference between COVID-19 vaccines, the importance of continuing to wear masks and being socially distant, when we will see the majority of the population vaccinated and the concern over the lingering effects of COVID.

