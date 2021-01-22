Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about the severity of the new strains of COVID-19, if there is a noticeable difference between COVID-19 vaccines, the importance of continuing to wear masks and being socially distant, when we will see the majority of the population vaccinated and the concern over the lingering effects of COVID.
How worried should we be about the new strain of COVID?
Posted:
