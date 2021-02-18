Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

How the Chicago Vaccine Hunters are helping people get the COVID-19 vaccine

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 26: A member of the Illinois National Guard administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center established at the Tinley Park Convention Center on January 26, 2021 in Tinley Park, Illinois. The site is the first large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. Workers at the site will be able to distribute 3000 vaccinations-per-day once adequate vaccine supplies become available. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Katie Selander, member of the Facebook group, Chicago Vaccine Hunters, joins Anna to talk about why the group was created and the importance of sharing information about how to get more people vaccinated.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular