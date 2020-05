Dr. Nancy Ryan, a consultant with Career Vision for 20 years, joins Anna to talk about how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted high school and college seniors who thought they were on their way to college or to start their careers, what information Career Vision has for the high school and college kids about moving forward with their plans and what parents can do to help their student or their college grad who is still looking to find their career.

