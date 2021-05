Christine Benz, Morningstar’s director of personal finance and senior columnist for Morningstar.com, joins Anna to talk about why we are hearing so much about inflation and what will a rise in inflation mean for your personal finances.

Christine Benz is the author of 30-Minute Money Solutions: A Step-by-Step Guide to Managing Your Finances and the Morningstar Guide to Mutual Funds: 5-Star Strategies for Success.