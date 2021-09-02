How do you build generational wealth?

Robert Johnson, Chief Economic Inclusion Officer & General Counsel, YWCA Chicago, joins guest host Ilyce Glink to discuss building generational wealth. Robert talks about how he defines generational wealth, why building generational wealth is so difficult for some people, the systemic reasons that have persisted in the country that have prevented people from building wealth, recommended strategies for building wealth, what you should know about investing in the stock market and why he believes in having multiple streams of income to gain wealth.

