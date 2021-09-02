How do you build generational wealth?

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal marshals arrested an Ohio man Thursday who was accused of running toward and yelling at an MSNBC journalist who was doing a live report by a Mississippi beach after Hurricane Ida.

Benjamin Dagley, 54, of Wooster, Ohio, was sought by police in Gulfport, Mississippi, on suspicion of assault and by the sheriff's department in Ohio's Cuyahoga County for a probation violation, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.