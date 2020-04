MOUNT VERNON, NY – MARCH 26: Mo Major plays in the backyard with his children Max, 5, and Marley, 4, while on lockdown on March 26, 2020 in Mount Vernon, New York. Mo was laid off as a chef consultant and his wife furloughed as a pre-school teacher as schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family left their apartment in New Rochelle, NY, hard hit by COVID-19, to live temporarily with Geri’s parents who have a larger home in nearby Mount Vernon. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)