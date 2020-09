Downtown Evanston Executive Director Annie Coakley joins Anna to talk about a couple of exciting events the city has coming up. First, "Make Lemonade" is an effort to bring back some fun and vibrancy to our lives after many long months dealing with a global pandemic. And on Sunday, October 18th, Downtown Evanston is hosting a Makers Market called Evanston Made, that will help local artists who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus.