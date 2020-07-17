Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

How are parents feeling about in-class instruction returning in the fall?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 2: Teacher Arlene Lebowitz assists a student in her third-grade class during summer school July 2, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. A record number of students are expected at summer school due to a strong showing for a new voluntary program for mid-tier students and strict application of non-ITBS (Iowa Tests of Basic Skills) test promotion standards. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Jennie Biggs, Communications and Outreach Director for the parent advocacy group Raise Your Hand for Illinois Public Education, joins Anna to talk about her concerns over schools returning to in-classroom instruction in the fall.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

