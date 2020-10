Reverend Wilton D. Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates an Easter Sunday mass in front of empty pews at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC on April 12, 2020 as the Basilica remained closed to the public due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. – The Basilica is the largest Roman Catholic church in the United States and it is one of the ten largest churches in the world. Typically, the Basilica celebrates 6 masses on Easter Sunday, welcoming standing-room-only crowds of thousands of the faithful in its congregation. This Easter Sunday, only the 12 noon mass was celebrated without congregation but the mass was livestreamed on the Basilicaââ¬â¢s social feeds and broadcast on various channels. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)