With the tragic news that actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer over the weekend, Anna talks about how it pushed her into making an appointment for a colonoscopy. WGN-TV's Ben Bradley talks about his experience suffering from Crohn's Disease and having to get colonoscopies since he was a youth. Dr. Steve Salzman tells us everything we need to know about colon cancer and why getting a colonoscopy right now could be life saving. And we also take your calls.