Gov. Pritzker is easing COVID-19 restrictions in three Illinois regions. What does it mean for you?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Heather Cherone, the great political reporter at WTTW, joins Anna to break down Gov. Pritzker’s press conference where he discussed a new COVID-19 variant that was discovered in Chicago, the vaccine rollout and easing COVID-19 restrictions in a few areas of the state. Anna also speaks with Mary Ann Ahern, ace political reporter at NBC5, about her one-on-one interview with new House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
Popular