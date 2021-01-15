Heather Cherone, the great political reporter at WTTW, joins Anna to break down Gov. Pritzker’s press conference where he discussed a new COVID-19 variant that was discovered in Chicago, the vaccine rollout and easing COVID-19 restrictions in a few areas of the state. Anna also speaks with Mary Ann Ahern, ace political reporter at NBC5, about her one-on-one interview with new House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch.
Gov. Pritzker is easing COVID-19 restrictions in three Illinois regions. What does it mean for you?
