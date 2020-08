LAS VEGAS – MAY 12: Musician Phil Collins from the band Genesis performs onstage during the 2nd annual VH1 Rock Honors held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 12, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

YouTube star Tim Williams, one half of TwinsTheNewTrend, joins Anna to talk about the viral video where he and his twin brother Fred listen to the Phil Collins song, “In the Air Tonight” for the first time. Tim talks about their viral success, the best song he has discovered since starting these videos and how much their YouTube channel has grown over the last couple of weeks.