Former police sergeant on the CPD issuing citations for violation of Illinois’ ‘Stay-at-Home’ order: “It’s simple. Everyone should stay at home”

Aga Furtak, left, originally from Poland, and her friend Elliot Weis, take in the view and sun along Lake Michigan as two cyclists pass by at Chicago’ North Avenue beach Friday, March 24, 2017. Temperatures climbed into the 70’s prompting many to traverse the lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

In response to the excessive gatherings along Chicago’s Lakefront amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order on Thursday afternoon closing the lakefront, adjacent parks and beaches, the Riverwalk and 606 Trail to the public until further notice. Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said officers will be forced to issue citations if residents continue to flout the state’s “stay-at-home” order. Former police sergeant Peter Koconis weighs in on the latest closures from the city and the current demands CPD is facing.