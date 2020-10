CHICAGO – APRIL 17: Former Illinois Governor George Ryan dodges cameras as he leaves federal court April 17, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. Ryan was found guilty in his corruption trial after ten days of deliberations. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Former Illinois Governor George Ryan joins guest host Paul Lisnek to discuss his new book, “Until I Could Be Sure: How I Stopped the Death Penalty in Illinois.” The former governor talks about changing death penalty policies in Illinois and the time he spent in prison after being convicted of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, and other offenses for taking payoffs from political insiders in exchange for state business while he was Illinois secretary of state and governor.