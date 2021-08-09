Former CPD Superintendent Phil Cline: ‘The police have been demonized by the media in the last year and a half and yet the cops go out there everyday and try to make the streets safer’

CHICAGO – MARCH 10: Chicago Police Department (CPD) Superintendent Phil Cline speaks during a press conference regarding the murders of U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow husband and mother at CPD headquarters March 10, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Lefkow’s husband Michael Lefkow and mother Donna Humphrey were murdered February 28 in her home. Investigators are looking into a link with the murders to a suicide of a man, Bart Ross, in Wisconsin. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Police Superintendent and Executive Director of the Chicago Police Memorial Fund Phil Cline joins Anna to talk about the tragic shooting of Chicago Police officer Ella French, how the police have been demonized over the past year, what can be done to combat the increase in violent crime, and what this means for the police force moving forward. Frequent contributor and retired Chicago Police Sgt. Pete Koconis also joins Anna to provide a little bit more details surrounding the shooting of Officer French.

