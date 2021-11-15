Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson on COPA recommending a suspension for slain officer Ella French: ‘It’s disgusting and those types of things shouldn’t happen’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced legislation Monday to federally decriminalize marijuana, a measure she said would give states freer rein to pass their own laws and regulations without fear of federal reprisals.

The measure, which Mace said she hoped would garner broad GOP support, was met immediately with criticism from conservatives in her home state, some of whom vowed opposition to any effort toward legalization.