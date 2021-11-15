Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson on COPA recommending a suspension for slain officer Ella French: ‘It’s disgusting and those types of things shouldn’t happen’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 19: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attends a graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier on November 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. More than 350 officers were sworn in at the ceremony, while scores of others were promoted throughout the ranks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommending a suspension for slain police officer Ella French for her role in the botched raid of Anjanette Young, why he believes a Chicago police leader resigned over failure of the CPD to pursue any type of reform, and if he plans to return to law enforcement in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular