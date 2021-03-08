Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the recent suicides of two Chicago Police officers and why there should be more of an effort to work on the mental health of members of the department. Superintendent Johnson also shares his thoughts on the Anjanette Young raid and the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing George Floyd.
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: ‘I would be the first to say that we do need police reform’
