Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: ‘I would be the first to say that we do need police reform’

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 19: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attends a graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier on November 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. More than 350 officers were sworn in at the ceremony, while scores of others were promoted throughout the ranks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the recent suicides of two Chicago Police officers and why there should be more of an effort to work on the mental health of members of the department. Superintendent Johnson also shares his thoughts on the Anjanette Young raid and the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
