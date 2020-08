GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 23: Linebacker Sam Acho #93 of the Chicago Bears smiles during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Writer, public speaker, humanitarian and former Chicago Bear player Sam Acho joins Anna to talk about his upcoming book, “Let the World See You,” how he and a group of other athletes converted an Austin liquor store to a food mart, how professional sports teams are reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake, Brian Urlacher’s viral Instagram post and who will be the Bears starting QB once the season starts.