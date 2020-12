(FILES) View taken on December 22, 1988 of the scene of devastation caused by the explosion of a 747 Pan Am Jumbo jet over Lockerbie, that crashed December 21 on the route to New-York, with 259 passengers on board. All 243 passengers and 16 crew members were killed as well as 11 Lockerbie residents. In 2003, Libya admitted responsibility for the deaths of the 270 victims of the Pan Am 103 bombing AFP PHOTO / ROY LETKEY (Photo by ROY LETKEY / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROY LETKEY/AFP via Getty Images)