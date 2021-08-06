‘Eye on Travel’ host Peter Greenberg: How airlines are dealing with unruly passengers

Peter Greenberg, “Eye on Travel” host and CBS News travel editor, joins Anna to talk about airlines cancelling flights due to weather and staffing shortages, what you should know if your flight is delayed or canceled, United Airlines requiring employees to get vaccinated and what airlines are doing to combat the rise in unruly passengers. Also joining Anna is attorney Karen Conti who discusses the legal trouble that Max Berry might be in for disrupting a Frontier Airlines flight until he was duct taped to his seat by the flight crew.
