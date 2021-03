FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 04: People walk on the beach on March 04, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. College students have begun to arrive in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual. City officials are anticipating a large spring break crowd as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They are advising people to wear masks if they cannot social distance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Peter Greenberg, “Eye on Travel” host and CBS News travel editor, joins Anna to talk about what we know about Spring Break travel this year, the possibility of new travel guidelines from the CDC, how the vaccine rollout will impact travel, if we are going to see more mandatory vaccinations in order to travel and when can we expect a return to normal (it won’t be for a awhile).