Ed O’Bradovich: ‘We’ve got a good chance to win a lot of games the last half of this season’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball down the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field on November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The one and only Ed “O’B” O’Bradovich joins Anna to talk about the Bears frustrating loss 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Should the Bears have tried a ‘Hail Mary’ at the end of the game instead of a 65-yard field goal? Could Justin Fields be our franchise quarterback? What does the team need to improve on as they head towards their bye week? Also, OB will be signing autographs on Friday, November 19th at the Chicago Sports Spectacular Show. You can find more information about that here.

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

