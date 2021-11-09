Ed O’Bradovich: ‘We’ve got a good chance to win a lot of games the last half of this season’

The one and only Ed “O’B” O’Bradovich joins Anna to talk about the Bears frustrating loss 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Should the Bears have tried a ‘Hail Mary’ at the end of the game instead of a 65-yard field goal? Could Justin Fields be our franchise quarterback? What does the team need to improve on as they head towards their bye week? Also, OB will be signing autographs on Friday, November 19th at the Chicago Sports Spectacular Show. You can find more information about that here.
