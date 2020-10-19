Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears win over the Panthers: ‘I think we can get to the playoffs’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The great Ed “OB” O’Bradovich joins Anna to break down the Chicago Bears 23-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

